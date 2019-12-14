Español
Neo-zeelandezul Peter Snell, triplu campion olimpic la atletism, a murit la vârsta de 80 de ani

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 14 decembrie 2019, 8:22 Sport | Alte sporturi


Peter Snell, cel mai mare atlet neo-zeelandez din istorie
Peter Snell, cel mai mare atlet neo-zeelandez din istorie
Foto: Twitter
​Peter Snell, considerat cel maI mare atlet neo-zeelandez, câştigător de trei ori al titlului olimpic, a încetat din viaţă, joi, la vârsta de 80 de ani, potrivit News.ro.

Snell a murit la Dallas, din cauza unor probleme cardiace. Bărbatul ar fi împlinit marţi 81 de ani.

Peter Snell a câştigat medalia de aur în proba de 800 m la Jocurile Olimpice din 1960, la Roma, şi patru ani mai târziu, la Tokyo, s-a impus la 800 m şi la 1.500 m. Neo-zeelandezul a deţinut recondurile mondiale în probele de 800 şi 1.000 m.



