Neo-zeelandezul Peter Snell, triplu campion olimpic la atletism, a murit la vârsta de 80 de ani

Snell a murit la Dallas, din cauza unor probleme cardiace. Bărbatul ar fi împlinit marţi 81 de ani.

Peter Snell a câştigat medalia de aur în proba de 800 m la Jocurile Olimpice din 1960, la Roma, şi patru ani mai târziu, la Tokyo, s-a impus la 800 m şi la 1.500 m. Neo-zeelandezul a deţinut recondurile mondiale în probele de 800 şi 1.000 m.

Legend, icon and hero Sir Peter Snell has passed away aged 80.



His achievements formed the centrepiece of a golden era of New Zealand endurance running & Sir Peter leaves behind a huge legacy in the sport that we love.



Our thoughts are with Sir Peter's family & friends \uD83C\uDF3F pic.twitter.com/ndD1FgIGRh