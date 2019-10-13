VIDEO Gimnastică artistică: Simone Biles a doborât recordul de medalii la Campionatele Mondiale

Americanca Simone Biles a cucerit medalia de aur la bârnă şi a doborât recordul de medalii la Campionatele Mondiale de gimnastică artistică, atât la masculin cât şi la feminin, adjudecându-şi a 24-a medalie, dintre care 18 de aur, duminică, în finalele de la Stuttgart.

Watch @Simone_Biles win the balance beam final at #Stuttgart2019 , that’s her 24th World Championship medal. The records just don’t stop breaking.\uD83D\uDE2E The action here\uD83D\uDC49 https://t.co/JUdNZCEfgE (territorial restrictions may apply) @USAGym @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/lndA9OAWqC

JOY!\uD83D\uDE0D The moment @Simone_Biles found out she had become the most decorated World Championship gymnast! Watch it LIVE\uD83D\uDC49 https://t.co/JUdNZCEfgE (territorial restrictions may apply) @USAGym @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/7Z1al5iq50

With beam\uD83E\uDD47at #Stuttgart2019, @Simone_Biles has broken the ALL-TIME WORLD MEDAL RECORD in #gymnastics! This is world medal no. 24, another extraordinary accomplishment for the GOAT! \uD83D\uDC10\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8\uD83D\uDCAA pic.twitter.com/zm8L8Ar58G