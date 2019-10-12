VIDEO Eliud Kipchoge a scris istorie la Viena, după ce a alergat un maraton sub două ore

La Viena, Kipchoge a beneficiat de sprijinul a 41 de "iepuri", care au format un dispozitiv în V în faţa lui, pentru a-l proteja de vânt. Aceştia au alergat în grupuri, prin rotaţie, în spatele unei maşini electrice, care era programată să încheie cursa într-o oră, 59 de minute şi 50 de secunde.
IAAF nu va recunoaşte acest record, din cauza faptului că atletul kenyan a fost sprijinit şi pentru că nu l-a stabilit într-o cursă obişnuită.
Campionul olimpic Eliud Kipchoge deţine recordul mondial recunsocut oficial, de două ore, un minut şi 39 de secunde, pe care l-a stabilit, în septembrie 2018, la maratonul de la Berlin.
@EliudKipchoge's splits so far are what you would expect – incredible.
He's on course to make history but we've had some rain and the next 10km will be crucial.
5km – 14:14
10km – 28:28 (+14:14)
15km – 42:34 (+14:14)
20km – 56:47 (+14:13)
