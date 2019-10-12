Español
VIDEO Eliud Kipchoge a scris istorie la Viena, după ce a alergat un maraton sub două ore

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 12 octombrie 2019, 11:56 Sport | Alte sporturi


Eliud Kipchoge
Eliud Kipchoge
Foto: Twitter - INEOS 1:59 Challenge
Kenyanul Eliud Kipchoge, 34 de ani, a reuşit, sâmbătă, să alerge maratonul sub două ore, o performanţă neatinsă de nimeni înaintea lui. El a fost cronometrat pe distanţa de 42,195 kilometri cu timpul de o oră, 59 de minute, 40 de secunde şi două zecimi, scrie News.ro.

Cursa a avut loc la Viena, în Parcul Prater, pe un traseu de 9,6 kilometri, pe care atletul a trebuit să-l parcurgă de 4,4 ori, în faţa câtorva mii de spetcatori.

Kipchoge a mai avut o încercare de a coborî sub două ore în proba de maraton, în mai 2017, pe circuitul de automobilism de la Monza, pe care a ratat-o pentru 26 de secunde.

La Viena, Kipchoge a beneficiat de sprijinul a 41 de "iepuri", care au format un dispozitiv în V în faţa lui, pentru a-l proteja de vânt. Aceştia au alergat în grupuri, prin rotaţie, în spatele unei maşini electrice, care era programată să încheie cursa într-o oră, 59 de minute şi 50 de secunde.

IAAF nu va recunoaşte acest record, din cauza faptului că atletul kenyan a fost sprijinit şi pentru că nu l-a stabilit într-o cursă obişnuită.

Campionul olimpic Eliud Kipchoge deţine recordul mondial recunsocut oficial, de două ore, un minut şi 39 de secunde, pe care l-a stabilit, în septembrie 2018, la maratonul de la Berlin.







