VIDEO Errol Spence (campion IBF şi WBC) a fost rănit într-un grav accident rutier

Boxerul american Errol Spence, campion IBF şi WBC la categoria semimijlocie, a suferit un accident rutier şi se află în spital, el având răni la faţă, relatează AFP, citând un comunicat al reprezentanţilor sportivului.





“Errol Spence Jr., campion IBF/WBC la welter, a fost implicat într-un accident rutier grav, la Dallas, joi dimineaţă, şi a primit îngrijiri la un spital din Dallas. Spence este conştient şi starea sa este considerată stabilă. Nu are fracturi, dar a suferit răni la faţă”, se arată în comunicat.





În accident nu a fost implicată altă maşină. Maşina Ferrari a lui Errol Spence s-a răsturnat de câteva ori, iar sportivul, care nu purta centură, a fost proiectat în afara vehiculului.





Spence, în vârstă de 29 de ani, are în palmares 26 de victorii, dintre care 21 prin KO, scrie News.ro.



#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

Here is a slowed down video of the Errol Spence Jr crash that shows his Ferrari flipping multiple times. Amazing to hear he survived with broken teeth and injuries he is expected to recover from pic.twitter.com/y7dKo40N9u — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019