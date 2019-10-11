VIDEO Errol Spence (campion IBF şi WBC) a fost rănit într-un grav accident rutier

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA— J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019
Here is a slowed down video of the Errol Spence Jr crash that shows his Ferrari flipping multiple times. Amazing to hear he survived with broken teeth and injuries he is expected to recover from pic.twitter.com/y7dKo40N9u— J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019
#BREAKING Sources confirm boxer #ErrolSpence seriously injured in overnight crash along Riverfront Blvd. He was ejected from the car. @DanGodwinFOX4 live with the latest @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/68mYiogZGs— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) October 10, 2019