Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Errol Spence (campion IBF şi WBC) a fost rănit într-un grav accident rutier

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 11 octombrie 2019, 12:21 Sport | Alte sporturi


Masina lui Errol Spence dupa accident
Masina lui Errol Spence dupa accident
Foto: Captura Twitter
Boxerul american Errol Spence, campion IBF şi WBC la categoria semimijlocie, a suferit un accident rutier şi se află în spital, el având răni la faţă, relatează AFP, citând un comunicat al reprezentanţilor sportivului.

“Errol Spence Jr., campion IBF/WBC la welter, a fost implicat într-un accident rutier grav, la Dallas, joi dimineaţă, şi a primit îngrijiri la un spital din Dallas. Spence este conştient şi starea sa este considerată stabilă. Nu are fracturi, dar a suferit răni la faţă”, se arată în comunicat.

În accident nu a fost implicată altă maşină. Maşina Ferrari a lui Errol Spence s-a răsturnat de câteva ori, iar sportivul, care nu purta centură, a fost proiectat în afara vehiculului.

Spence, în vârstă de 29 de ani, are în palmares 26 de victorii, dintre care 21 prin KO, scrie News.ro.






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















266 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Moțiunea de cenzură a trecut de votul Parlamentului, Guvernul Viorica Dăncilă a fost demis
PNL promite „o soluție foarte rapidă” pentru un nou guvern. 10 măsuri urgente pe care liberalii vor să le ia când se instalează la Palatul Victoria
​VIDEO Ce nu s-a văzut la TV în ziua când PSD a picat de la Guvernare
VIDEO Reacție total deplasată a lui Eugen Teodorovici la adresa unei jurnaliste: „Sunteți liberă diseară? / „Îmi faceți curte că nu vă văd ochișorii, dinții văd că îi aveți puși”
Derapaj în Parlament: Deputat PSD, împins de Ponta în plen: "Ce cauți aici? Pleacă!" / Schimb dur de replici Ponta - Dăncilă
Klaus Iohannis: Rezolvat, azi a câștigat România! / Convoc partidele la consultări de mâine / Alegerile anticipate - cea mai bună soluție. Voi vedea dacă există consens
Viorica Dăncilă: Au fost colegi din PSD care au trădat / Plecăm cu datoria împlinită
Seara post-moțiune la televiziunile de știri: Antena 3 și România TV știu deja ce va fi după Dăncilă / Promisiuni cu o "confruntare" Ciutacu-Dăncilă / B1 s-a "lepădat" de PSD
PSD în opoziție. Ce spun liderii social-democrați după eșecul din Parlament și ce planuri au
Care sunt prioritățile pentru noul guvern și de ce e nevoie neapărat de anticipate. Interviu cu Valeriu Stoica, după moțiune


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne