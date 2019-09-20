Español
​Ciclism: Eduard Grosu, învingător în etapa a doua a Turului Slovaciei; Belgianul Yves Lampaert, noul lider al cursei

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 20 septembrie 2019, 10:24 Sport | Alte sporturi


Eduard Grosu
Eduard Grosu
Foto: Twitter - Tour of Slovakia
Rutierul român Eduard-Michael Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) a câştigat, joi, etapa a doua a Turului ciclist al Slovaciei, desfăşurată între Bardejov şi Ruzomberok, scrie Agerpres.

Grosu a fost cronometrat pe 226,6 km cu timpul de 05 h 46 min 42 sec, fiind urmat, cu acelaşi timp, de belgianul Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) şi de francezul Arnaud Demare (Groupama FDJ), etc.

Lampaert este noul lider al cursei, fiind urmat de elveţianul Stefan Kueng (Groupama FDJ), la 3 secunde, şi de polonezul Kamil Fradek (CCC Team), la 13 secunde, etc.

Grosu se află pe locul 39, la 52 de secunde de lider.

Vineri va avea loc etapa a treia, Ruzomberok - Hlohovec, pe distanţa de 200,6 km.


