​Ciclism: Eduard Grosu, învingător în etapa a doua a Turului Slovaciei; Belgianul Yves Lampaert, noul lider al cursei

Lampaert este noul lider al cursei, fiind urmat de elveţianul Stefan Kueng (Groupama FDJ), la 3 secunde, şi de polonezul Kamil Fradek (CCC Team), la 13 secunde, etc.
Grosu se află pe locul 39, la 52 de secunde de lider.
Vineri va avea loc etapa a treia, Ruzomberok - Hlohovec, pe distanţa de 200,6 km.
