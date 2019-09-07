Español
Chris Froome, din nou la spital - Ciclistul s-a tăiat la deget şi a avut nevoie de operaţie pentru reataşarea tendonului: "Abia aştept să vină 2020"

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 7 septembrie 2019, 17:51 Sport | Alte sporturi


Ciclistul britanic Chris Froome a anunţat, sâmbătă, că a avut nevoie de o operaţie pentru reataşarea tendonului, după ce s-a tăiat la degetul mare cu cuţitul de bucătărie, potrivit News.ro.

"M-am tăiat într-un mod stupid la degetul mare cu cuţitul de bucătărie şi am avut nevoie de o operaţie pentru reataşarea tendonului, noaptea trecută. Vreo două săptămâni va trebui să stau cu degetul mare în sus. Nu este anul meu. Abia aştept să vină 2020", a scris Froome pe Twitter.

În iunie, Chris Froome a fost internat câteva zile la Saint-Etienne după ce a suferit mai multe fracturi, la femurul drept, cotul drept şi la coaste, în timp ce concura în Criterium du Dauphine.



