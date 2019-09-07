Chris Froome, din nou la spital - Ciclistul s-a tăiat la deget şi a avut nevoie de operaţie pentru reataşarea tendonului: "Abia aştept să vină 2020"

Ciclistul britanic Chris Froome a anunţat, sâmbătă, că a avut nevoie de o operaţie pentru reataşarea tendonului, după ce s-a tăiat la degetul mare cu cuţitul de bucătărie, potrivit News.ro.

"M-am tăiat într-un mod stupid la degetul mare cu cuţitul de bucătărie şi am avut nevoie de o operaţie pentru reataşarea tendonului, noaptea trecută. Vreo două săptămâni va trebui să stau cu degetul mare în sus. Nu este anul meu. Abia aştept să vină 2020", a scris Froome pe Twitter.

Stupidly cut my thumb with a kitchen knife and had to have surgery to put the tendon back together last night. Stuck giving a thumbs up for a couple of weeks \uD83D\uDC4D\uD83D\uDE02

This is not my year \uD83D\uDE48 Can’t wait for 2020\uD83E\uDD1E pic.twitter.com/BKzLgho82R