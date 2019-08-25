VIDEO Turul Spaniei: Nairo Quintana (Movistar) a câștigat etapa a doua / Nicolas Roche (Sunweb), lider la general

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) s-a impus în a doua etapă a Turului Spaniei, desfăşurată, duminică, între Benidorm şi Calpe, pe distanța de 199.6 km. Columbianul a fost urmat de irlandezul Nicolas Roche (Sunweb, a devenit și liderul clasamentului general) și de slovenul Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Clasamentul etapei:

1. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team 5:11:17

2. Nicolas Roche (IRL) Team Sunweb +5

3. Primož Roglic (SLO) Team Jumbo - Visma "

4. Rigoberto Urán (COL) EF Education First "

5. Fabio Aru (ITA) UAE Team Emirates "

6. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott +8

7. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education First +37

8. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates "

9. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA "

10. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team "

11. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale "

12. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb "

13. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott "

14. George Bennett (NZL) Team Jumbo - Visma "

15. Miguel Ángel López (COL) Astana Pro Team "

16. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe "

17. Víctor de la Parte (ESP) CCC Team "

18. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe "

19. Jesús Herrada (ESP) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits "

20. Zdenek Ņtybar (CZE) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:36

Clasamentul general (tricoul roșu):

1. Nicolas Roche (IRL) Team Sunweb 5:26:12

2. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team +2

3. Rigoberto Urán (COL) EF Education First +8

4. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott +22

5. Miguel Ángel López (COL) Astana Pro Team +33

6. Primož Roglic (SLO) Team Jumbo - Visma +36

7. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +38

8. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education First +40

9. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +46

10. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe "

11. Víctor de la Parte (ESP) CCC Team +48

12. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team +49

13. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott +51

14. Fabio Aru (ITA) UAE Team Emirates +1:08

15. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA +1:10

16. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale "

17. George Bennett (NZL) Team Jumbo - Visma +1:13

18. Jesús Herrada (ESP) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits +1:16

19. Zdenek Ņtybar (CZE) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:32

20. Luis León Sánchez (ESP) Astana Pro Team +1:39

Clasamentul cățărătorilor (tricoul alb cu buline albastre):

1. Ángel Madrazo (ESP) Burgos - BH 8

2. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 5

3. Sander Armée (BEL) Lotto - Soudal 4

4. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale 3

5. Jonathan Lastra (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA "

6. George Bennett (NZL) Team Jumbo - Visma 1

7. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton - Scott -1

Clasamentul pe puncte (tricoul verde):

1. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team 25

2. Nicolas Roche (IRL) Team Sunweb 20

3. Primož Roglic (SLO) Team Jumbo - Visma 17

4. Rigoberto Urán (COL) EF Education First 14

5. Fabio Aru (ITA) UAE Team Emirates 12

6. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott 10

7. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education First 9

8. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 8

9. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7

10. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 6

11. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale 5

12. Sander Armée (BEL) Lotto - Soudal 4

13. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb "

14. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott 3

15. George Bennett (NZL) Team Jumbo - Visma 2

16. Zdenek Ņtybar (CZE) Deceuninck - Quick-Step "

17. Miguel Ángel López (COL) Astana Pro Team 1

18. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton - Scott -5

Clasamentul pe echipe:

1. Team Sunweb (GER) 15:51:12

2. EF Education First (USA) +2

3. Movistar Team (ESP) +6

4. Mitchelton - Scott (AUS) +16

5. Team Jumbo - Visma (NED) +35

6. UAE Team Emirates (UAE) +1:02

7. Astana Pro Team (KAZ) +1:33

8. AG2R La Mondiale (FRA) +2:10

9. Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (ESP) "

10. Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (FRA) +2:16

11. Deceuninck - Quick-Step (BEL) +2:34

12. Bahrain - Merida (BRN) +3:05

13. Team Katusha - Alpecin (SUI) +3:12

14. Team Dimension Data (RSA) +3:13

15. Trek - Segafredo (USA) +3:14

16. Groupama - FDJ (FRA) +8:42

17. Lotto - Soudal (BEL) +8:45

18. BORA - hansgrohe (GER) +8:48

19. Euskadi Basque Country - Murias (ESP) +9:12

20. Team INEOS (GBR) +11:12

21. CCC Team (POL) +13:22

22. Burgos - BH (ESP) +17:56



Rezumatul etapei a doua:

⏯ Victoria para @NairoQuinCo y liderato para @nicholasroche en esta combatida segunda etapa de #LaVuelta19. Revívelo en 1'.



⏯ Stage win for Nairo Quintana and lead for Nicolas Roche in this attacking-style second stage of La Vuelta 19. The 1' summary. pic.twitter.com/tEmZdqqhCC