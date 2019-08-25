VIDEO Turul Spaniei: Nairo Quintana (Movistar) a câștigat etapa a doua / Nicolas Roche (Sunweb), lider la general

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) s-a impus în a doua etapă a Turului Spaniei, desfăşurată, duminică, între Benidorm şi Calpe, pe distanța de 199.6 km. Columbianul a fost urmat de irlandezul Nicolas Roche (Sunweb, a devenit și liderul clasamentului general) și de slovenul Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).
Clasamentul etapei:
1. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team 5:11:17
2. Nicolas Roche (IRL) Team Sunweb +5
3. Primož Roglic (SLO) Team Jumbo - Visma "
4. Rigoberto Urán (COL) EF Education First "
5. Fabio Aru (ITA) UAE Team Emirates "
6. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott +8
7. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education First +37
8. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates "
9. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA "
10. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team "
11. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale "
12. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb "
13. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott "
14. George Bennett (NZL) Team Jumbo - Visma "
15. Miguel Ángel López (COL) Astana Pro Team "
16. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe "
17. Víctor de la Parte (ESP) CCC Team "
18. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe "
19. Jesús Herrada (ESP) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits "
20. Zdenek Ņtybar (CZE) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:36
Clasamentul general (tricoul roșu):
1. Nicolas Roche (IRL) Team Sunweb 5:26:12
2. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team +2
3. Rigoberto Urán (COL) EF Education First +8
4. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott +22
5. Miguel Ángel López (COL) Astana Pro Team +33
6. Primož Roglic (SLO) Team Jumbo - Visma +36
7. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +38
8. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education First +40
9. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +46
10. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe "
11. Víctor de la Parte (ESP) CCC Team +48
12. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team +49
13. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott +51
14. Fabio Aru (ITA) UAE Team Emirates +1:08
15. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA +1:10
16. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale "
17. George Bennett (NZL) Team Jumbo - Visma +1:13
18. Jesús Herrada (ESP) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits +1:16
19. Zdenek Ņtybar (CZE) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:32
20. Luis León Sánchez (ESP) Astana Pro Team +1:39
Clasamentul cățărătorilor (tricoul alb cu buline albastre):
1. Ángel Madrazo (ESP) Burgos - BH 8
2. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 5
3. Sander Armée (BEL) Lotto - Soudal 4
4. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale 3
5. Jonathan Lastra (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA "
6. George Bennett (NZL) Team Jumbo - Visma 1
7. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton - Scott -1
Clasamentul pe puncte (tricoul verde):
1. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team 25
2. Nicolas Roche (IRL) Team Sunweb 20
3. Primož Roglic (SLO) Team Jumbo - Visma 17
4. Rigoberto Urán (COL) EF Education First 14
5. Fabio Aru (ITA) UAE Team Emirates 12
6. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott 10
7. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education First 9
8. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 8
9. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7
10. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 6
11. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale 5
12. Sander Armée (BEL) Lotto - Soudal 4
13. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb "
14. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott 3
15. George Bennett (NZL) Team Jumbo - Visma 2
16. Zdenek Ņtybar (CZE) Deceuninck - Quick-Step "
17. Miguel Ángel López (COL) Astana Pro Team 1
18. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton - Scott -5
Clasamentul pe echipe:
1. Team Sunweb (GER) 15:51:12
2. EF Education First (USA) +2
3. Movistar Team (ESP) +6
4. Mitchelton - Scott (AUS) +16
5. Team Jumbo - Visma (NED) +35
6. UAE Team Emirates (UAE) +1:02
7. Astana Pro Team (KAZ) +1:33
8. AG2R La Mondiale (FRA) +2:10
9. Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (ESP) "
10. Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (FRA) +2:16
11. Deceuninck - Quick-Step (BEL) +2:34
12. Bahrain - Merida (BRN) +3:05
13. Team Katusha - Alpecin (SUI) +3:12
14. Team Dimension Data (RSA) +3:13
15. Trek - Segafredo (USA) +3:14
16. Groupama - FDJ (FRA) +8:42
17. Lotto - Soudal (BEL) +8:45
18. BORA - hansgrohe (GER) +8:48
19. Euskadi Basque Country - Murias (ESP) +9:12
20. Team INEOS (GBR) +11:12
21. CCC Team (POL) +13:22
22. Burgos - BH (ESP) +17:56
Rezumatul etapei a doua:
Luni este programată cea de-a treia etapă din Vuelta 2019, între Ibi şi Alicante, lungimea traseului fiind de 188 km.
Turul Spaniei se desfășoară în perioada 24 august – 15 septembrie, cele 21 etape având o distanță totală de 3272,2 km. În România, competiția poate fi urmărită pe Eurosport.