VIDEO Turul Frantei: Etapa a 19-a, oprită şi neutralizată înainte de final din cauza grindinei; Egan Bernal (Ineos), noul tricou galben

Câştigătorul etapei a fost desemnat columbianul Egan Bernal (Ineos), care este şi noul purtător al tricoului galben.
La 19ème étape du Tour de France est arrêtée ! @LeTour pic.twitter.com/ERJGrJhiuW— Team Arkéa Samsic (@Arkea_Samsic) July 26, 2019
Etapa de vineri a fost marcată şi de abandonul francezului Thibaut Pinot, care a acuzat probleme musculare.
D’énormes grelons dans la descente de l’Iseran à Val d’Isère! #TDF #TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/G4sAmn6was— Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team (@TeamWantyGobert) July 26, 2019
Ultimate ominshambles on @letour #TDF2019. At least they can blame weather this time; not bus driver, collapsed inflatable, or (when Froome RAN up mountain) delays getting replacement bike to YellowJersey. Nobody could expect July hailstorm to force stage cancellation @SportTG4 pic.twitter.com/4PtcEhQ6Oi— Niall Murray (@niallmurray1) July 26, 2019
Video images of the landslide. This is the only right decision to make by the jury of \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7@letour #TDF #TDF2019 (\uD83D\uDCF9@trondiversen) pic.twitter.com/BrVwfAxdXh— World Cycling Stats (@wcsbike) July 26, 2019