Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Turul Frantei: Etapa a 19-a, oprită şi neutralizată înainte de final din cauza grindinei; Egan Bernal (Ineos), noul tricou galben

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 26 iulie 2019, 18:25 Sport | Alte sporturi


Etapa a 19-a din Turul Frantei, oprita din cauza grindinei
Etapa a 19-a din Turul Frantei, oprita din cauza grindinei
Foto: Twitter
Etapa a 19-a a Turului Franţei, care trebuia să se dispute între Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne şi Tignes, a fost oprită şi neutralizată, vineri, din cauza grindinei care a căzut la coborârea din Iseran până la Val d'Isère, scrie News.ro.

Etapa a fost neutralizată cu 26 de kilometri înainte de final.
Câştigătorul etapei a fost desemnat columbianul Egan Bernal (Ineos), care este şi noul purtător al tricoului galben.

Etapa de vineri a fost marcată şi de abandonul francezului Thibaut Pinot, care a acuzat probleme musculare.



Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















331 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

UPDATE Cazul tinerelor dispărute din Olt. Una dintre ele a sunat la 112 joi, însă STS a dat poliției trei adrese greșite / Abia vineri a fost identificat un suspect, în casa căruia s-au găsit rămășite umane
STS: Adolescenta de 15 ani a sunat de 3 ori la 112 în interval de 7 minute / Serviciul susține că nu identifică locul telefonului
Mihnea Năstase, fiul lui Adrian Năstase, numit consilier onorific al vicepremierului Mihai Fifor
UE respinge drept "inacceptabile" condițiile puse de Boris Johnson și se pregătește de un divorț fără acord
Cazul Caracal. Procurorul general: Polițiștii puteau interveni fără autorizația procurorului sau judecătorului. E incredibil, viața fetei putea fi salvată / Presupusul criminal era suspect în cazul altei fete dispărute
Ce le-ar fi spus fata de 15 ani, dată dispărută, operatorilor de la 112: Mă aflu într-o casă veche, aproape părăsită, iarbă în curte
Șeful ANPC: Am decis să nu participăm la studiul UE privind dublul standard alimentar / Am considerat că trebuie să fim neutri față de acest subiect
SONDAJ Cu cine ați vota în turul doi la prezidențiale, într-o confruntare Klaus Iohannis - Dan Barna?
Polițiștii din Caracal ar fi așteptat până dimineața să intervină, deși știau adresa bărbatului suspectat de crimă de noaptea (surse)
O candidată la Medicină care a intrat în examen cu telefonul la ea, dată de gol de mesajul Ro-Alert


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne