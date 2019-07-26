VIDEO Turul Frantei: Etapa a 19-a, oprită şi neutralizată înainte de final din cauza grindinei; Egan Bernal (Ineos), noul tricou galben

Etapa a 19-a a Turului Franţei, care trebuia să se dispute între Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne şi Tignes, a fost oprită şi neutralizată, vineri, din cauza grindinei care a căzut la coborârea din Iseran până la Val d'Isère, scrie News.ro.



Etapa a fost neutralizată cu 26 de kilometri înainte de final.

Ultimate ominshambles on @letour #TDF2019. At least they can blame weather this time; not bus driver, collapsed inflatable, or (when Froome RAN up mountain) delays getting replacement bike to YellowJersey. Nobody could expect July hailstorm to force stage cancellation @SportTG4 pic.twitter.com/4PtcEhQ6Oi