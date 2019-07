​VIDEO Turul Franței: Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) a câștigat etapa a 16-a / Julian Alaphilippe, lider la general

☀ A very hot day with an amazing scenery

\uD83D\uDCA5 @jakob_fuglsang crashes and his forced to abandon. \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDF0

✌ @CalebEwan claims his second stage win. \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDFA



\uD83C\uDFAC Tune in for Stage 16 of the #TDF2019 summarized in 1' pic.twitter.com/UZ4RulD18F