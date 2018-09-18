Español
Golf: Celia Barquin Arozamena (22 de ani), omorâtă pe terenul de joc - Poliția l-a reținut pe principalul suspect

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 18 septembrie 2018, 11:21 Sport | Alte sporturi


Celia Barquin Arozamena
Celia Barquin Arozamena
Foto: Twitter
​Jucătoarea de golf Celia Barquin Arozamena (22 de ani) a fost găsită fără viață pe un teren de joc, prima ipoteză a poliției americane fiind aceea că ar fi fost bătută înainte de a fi ucisă. Conform US Today, principalul suspect a fost deja reținut de autoritățile americane.

Arozamena (campioana din "Big 12" şi sportiva anului în statul Iowa) a fost ucisă pe terenul de golf Coldwater Links, acolo unde a fost găsită. Collin Daniel Richards este principalul suspect, acesta fiind de altfel și reținut de poliția americană. Collin nu este la prima abatere, el fiind acuzat de omor și în trecut.

Până în acest moment nu se cunosc motivele pentru această faptă.

Ultima dată când Richards a fost arestat a fost în luna iulie a acestui an, pentru consum excesiv de alcool.

De-a lungul timpului s-a intersectat de mai multe ori cu poliția americană: în 2015 a fost acuzat de intimidare cu arme periculoase în timp ce încerca să fure două băuturi de la o stație de benzină. După ce a fost anihilat de angajați, acesta a promis că se va întoarce și îi va împușca.

În 2017 a fost arestat după ce a devastat casa bunicilor săi. A recunoscut faptele argumentând că dorea doar să-și recupereze unele lucruri. A provocat pagube de aproximativ 200 de dolari.

 

Collin Daniel Richards, principalul suspect:


