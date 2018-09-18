Golf: Celia Barquin Arozamena (22 de ani), omorâtă pe terenul de joc - Poliția l-a reținut pe principalul suspect

Arozamena (campioana din "Big 12" şi sportiva anului în statul Iowa) a fost ucisă pe terenul de golf Coldwater Links, acolo unde a fost găsită. Collin Daniel Richards este principalul suspect, acesta fiind de altfel și reținut de poliția americană. Collin nu este la prima abatere, el fiind acuzat de omor și în trecut.
Collin Daniel Richards has a history of domestic abuse and harassment and has now been charged with the first-degree murder of ISU student Celia Barquin Arozamena.https://t.co/81MJdk5fvA pic.twitter.com/uWj2wESnHU— Iowa State Daily (@iowastatedaily) September 18, 2018
Alejandro Blanco: "Nos sentimos profundamente consternados por la tragedia que llega desde Estados Unidos. Todo nuestro apoyo y solidaridad para la familia de Celia Barquín y la del golf español @rfegolf en un momento tan duro". DEP https://t.co/ZJror9lMca pic.twitter.com/Cni3rW5P5y— COE (@COE_es) September 18, 2018