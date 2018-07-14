Turul Franței: Olandezul Dylan Groenewegen, câștigătorul etapei a opta

Groenwegen a fost cronometrat cu timpul de 4 h 23:36, fiind urmat de slovacul Peter Sagan (Bora) şi germanul John Degenkolb (Trek), sosiţi în acelaşi timp cu câştigătorul.

Iniţial, pe locurile 2 şi 3 sosiseră germanul Andre Greipel şi columbianul Fernando Gaviria, însă aceştia au fost descalificaţi de oficialii competiţiei pentru ''sprint neregulamentar''. Potrivit imaginilor, Greipel i-a blocat accesul lui Gaviria, care încerca să-l depăşească, columbianul apelând ulterior la metode nesportive pentru a putea trece.

Belgianul Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) rămâne lider în clasamentul general, urmat de britanicul Geraint Thomas (Sky) şi americanul Tejay Van Garderen (BMC).

Etapa a 9-a se va desfăşura duminică pe traseul Arras - Roubaix (156,5 km).



