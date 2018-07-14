Español
Turul Franței: Olandezul Dylan Groenewegen, câștigătorul etapei a opta

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 14 iulie 2018, 19:57 Sport | Alte sporturi


Dylan Groenewegen, castigatorul etapei a opta din Turul Frantei
Dylan Groenewegen, castigatorul etapei a opta din Turul Frantei
Foto: letour.fr
Ciclistul olandez Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto NL) a câştigat la sprint etapa a 8-a a Turului Franţei, desfăşurată sâmbătă pe traseul Dreux - Amiens (181 km), după ce îşi adjudecase şi etapa a 7-a, scrie Agerpres.

Groenwegen a fost cronometrat cu timpul de 4 h 23:36, fiind urmat de slovacul Peter Sagan (Bora) şi germanul John Degenkolb (Trek), sosiţi în acelaşi timp cu câştigătorul.

Iniţial, pe locurile 2 şi 3 sosiseră germanul Andre Greipel şi columbianul Fernando Gaviria, însă aceştia au fost descalificaţi de oficialii competiţiei pentru ''sprint neregulamentar''. Potrivit imaginilor, Greipel i-a blocat accesul lui Gaviria, care încerca să-l depăşească, columbianul apelând ulterior la metode nesportive pentru a putea trece.

Belgianul Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) rămâne lider în clasamentul general, urmat de britanicul Geraint Thomas (Sky) şi americanul Tejay Van Garderen (BMC).

Etapa a 9-a se va desfăşura duminică pe traseul Arras - Roubaix (156,5 km).

Clasamentul etapei a opta:

1. Dylan Groenewegen (NED)      Team LottoNL - Jumbo           4:23:36
2. Peter Sagan (SVK)            BORA - hansgrohe                   
3. John Degenkolb (GER)         Trek - Segafredo                   
4. Alexander Kristoff (NOR)     UAE Team Emirates                  
5. Arnaud Démare (FRA)          Groupama - FDJ                     
6. Thomas Boudat (FRA)          Direct Energie                     
7. Nikias Arndt (GER)           Team Sunweb                        
8. Mark Cavendish (GBR)         Team Dimension Data                
9. Yves Lampaert (BEL)          Quick-Step Floors                   
10. Andrea Pasqualon (ITA)      Wanty - Groupe Gobert              
11. Daniel Oss (ITA)            BORA - hansgrohe                    
12. Timothy Dupont (BEL)        Wanty - Groupe Gobert               
13. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA)       Bahrain - Merida                    
14. Taylor Phinney (USA)        Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
15. Marcel Kittel (GER)         Team Katusha - Alpecin             
16. Dion Smith (NZL)            Wanty - Groupe Gobert               
17. Geraint Thomas (GBR)        Team Sky                           
18. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA)       Bahrain - Merida                   
19. Chris Froome (GBR)          Team Sky                           
20. Maximiliano Richeze (ARG)   Quick-Step Floors

Clasamentul general:

1. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL)      BMC Racing Team               32:43:00
2. Geraint Thomas (GBR)         Team Sky                            +7''
3. Tejay van Garderen (USA)     BMC Racing Team                     +9''
4. Philippe Gilbert (BEL)       Quick-Step Floors                  +16''
5. Bob Jungels (LUX)            Quick-Step Floors                  +22''
6. Rigoberto Urán (COL)         Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale          +49''
7. Alejandro Valverde (ESP)     Movistar Team                      +55''
8. Rafal Majka (POL)            BORA - hansgrohe                   +56''
9. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN)         Astana Pro Team                    +57''
10. Richie Porte (AUS)          BMC Racing Team                      +57"
11. Mikel Landa (ESP)           Movistar Team                      +59''
12. Chris Froome (GBR)          Team Sky                         +1:06
13. Adam Yates (GBR)            Mitchelton - Scott                  +1:06
14. Søren Kragh (DEN)           Team Sunweb                      +1:07
15. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA)       Bahrain - Merida                 +1:12
16. Primož Roglic (SLO)         Team LottoNL - Jumbo             +1:21
17. Bauke Mollema (NED)         Trek - Segafredo                 +1:22
18. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA)    Quick-Step Floors                +1:26
19. Tom Dumoulin (NED)          Team Sunweb                      +1:27
20. Steven Kruijswijk (NED)     Team LottoNL - Jumbo             +1:30  etc.

           


