Australian Open: Milos Raonic, Dominic Thiem, Rafael Nadal, Richard Gasquet si Alexander Zverev, calificati in turul al doilea (Rezultatele zilei)
Aici poti citi o ampla prezentare a turneului de la Australian Open.
Masculin, turul I, rezultate consemnate marti:
6-Gael Monfils - Jiri Vesely 6-2 6-3 6-2
Ernesto Escobedo - Daniil Medvedev 7-5 4-6 7-6(5) 6-1
Jordan Thompson - Joao Sousa 6-7(2) 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-1
Chung Hyeon - Renzo Olivo 6-2 6-3 6-2
21-David Ferrer - Omar Jasika 6-3 6-0 6-2
Alexandr Dolgopolov - Borna Coric 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-6(7)
Radek Stepanek - Dmitry Tursunov 6-2 7-6(1) 6-3
8-Dominic Thiem - Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-3
18-Richard Gasquet - Blake Mott 6-4 6-4 6-2
Andrew Whittington - Adam Pavlasek 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3
Gilles Muller- Taylor Fritz 7-6(6) 7-6(5) 6-3
13-Roberto Bautista - Guido Pella 6-3 6-1 6-1
Carlos Berlocq - Radu Albot 6-4 7-6(4) 5-7 7-6(8)
Kyle Edmund - Santiago Giraldo 6-2 7-5 6-3
9-Rafa Nadal - Florian Mayer 6-3 6-4 6-4
Marcos Baghdatis - Mikhail Youzhny 6-3 3-0 (abandon Youzhny)
30-Pablo Carreno - Peter Polansky 6-0 3-6 3-6 6-2 3-0 (abandon Polansky)
11-David Goffin - Reilly Opelka 6-4 4-6 6-2 4-6 6-4
Frances Tiafoe - Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1 6-7(3) 6-3 6-2
Yoshihito Nishioka - Alex Bolt 6-4 1-6 6-2 6-4
3-Milos Raonic - Dustin Brown 6-3 6-4 6-2
Rogerio Dutra Silva - Jared Donaldson 3-6 0-6 6-1 6-4 6-4
24-Alexander Zverev - Robin Haase 6-2 3-6 5-7 6-3 6-2
32-Philipp Kohlschreiber - Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4
Donald Young - Thomas Fabbiano 6-4 7-6(1) 6-4
25-Gilles Simon - Michael Mmoh 6-1 6-3 6-3.
