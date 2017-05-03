Español
​VIDEO Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid 3-0/ Tavalugul blanco

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 3 mai 2017, 8:57 Sport | Fotbal

Seara perfecta a lui Cristiano Ronaldo
Seara perfecta a lui Cristiano Ronaldo
Foto: Uefa.com
​Real Madrid a transformat o semifinala de Champions League intr-un adevarat monolog, trupa "blanco" depasindu-si rivala locala la toate capitolele. "Galacticii" au trecut de Atletico Madrid cu 3-0, toate reusitele gazdelor purtand semnatura Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portughezul a punctat in minutele 10, 73 si 86.

Rezumatul disputei Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.

Aici poti vedea rezumatul extins al partidei Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.


Citeste mai multe despre   






















    REGELE (Miercuri, 3 mai 2017, 9:24)

    zaboo [utilizator]

    He’s clinched his 42nd (!!!!) Real Madrid hat trick and his 7th in Champions League play heading to the second leg. Unbelievable.
    hmmm (Miercuri, 3 mai 2017, 9:32)

    liviu_ [utilizator]

    pot sa castige si fara arbitru... cine ar fi crezut?!


ESRI

