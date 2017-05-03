VIDEO Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid 3-0/ Tavalugul blanco
Portughezul a punctat in minutele 10, 73 si 86.
Rezumatul disputei Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
Aici poti vedea rezumatul extins al partidei Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
Citeste mai multe despre cristiano ronaldo • real madrid • atletico madrid • champions league
- -1 (1 vot)REGELE (Miercuri, 3 mai 2017, 9:24) zaboo [utilizator]He’s clinched his 42nd (!!!!) Real Madrid hat trick and his 7th in Champions League play heading to the second leg. Unbelievable.raspunde trimite
- 0 (2 voturi)hmmm (Miercuri, 3 mai 2017, 9:32) liviu_ [utilizator]pot sa castige si fara arbitru... cine ar fi crezut?!raspunde trimite