Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Liga 2: Juventus Bucuresti a castigat derbiul cu Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 18 martie 2017, 13:10 Sport | Fotbal

Juventus Bucuresti a mai facut un pas catre promovarea in Liga 1, dupa ce a castigat derbiul cu Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe, a treia clasata din Liga 2, scor 3-1. Tot sambata, Balotestiul a trecut de Metalul Resita cu 3-1, iar Luceafarul Oradea a pierdut pe terenul din Calarasi, scor 2-3 (etapa XXV).

S-au disputat sambata:

Balotesti - Metalul Resita 3-1
Calarasi - Luceafarul Oradea 3-2
FC Juventus Bucuresti - Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 3-1
Chindia Targoviste - Foresta Suceava (a inceput la ora 12:00)
Poli Timisoara - CS Mioveni (va incepe la ora 15:00)

Clasament:

1 FC Juventus Bucuresti 54 puncte
2 UT Arad 45
3 Sepsi 44
4 FC Brasov 42
5 Satu Mare 41
6 CS Mioveni 48 etc.


Citeste mai multe despre   























Citeste pe Stirile ProTV

Un indian a cunoscut o romanca pe net, s-a indragostit de ea si a cerut-o de sotie. Ce facut tanara dupa ce a primit inelul

Dragostea n-a fost doar oarba, ci si paguboasa pentru un barbat stabilit in Dubai, caruia i-a furat inima o tanara olteanca. Credul, omul a cerut-o de nevasta si i-a facut daruri scumpe, dar ea era interesata numai de portofelul barbatului.

90 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi



ESRI

Top 5 articole cele mai ...

Scadere dramatica a publicitatii la Antena 3 si Romania TV, dupa exodul clientilor alungati de derapajele comise in timpul protestelor
"Balena albastra", jocul venit din Rusia. Realitate sau o farsa sinistra?
Isi mai aduce cineva aminte de preturile de dinainte de 1989?
Cinci elevi de la o scoala din Iasi, internati dupa ce si-au tinut respiratia / Autoritatile dezmint ca ar fi vorba de temutul joc Balena Albastra
Prioritatile familiei Dragnea, urgentele Romaniei:  porci, centre de agrement si abuzul in serviciu


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2015 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
| alte orase
Duminică
Contactează-ne