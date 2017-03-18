Liga 2: Juventus Bucuresti a castigat derbiul cu Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe
S-au disputat sambata:
Balotesti - Metalul Resita 3-1
Calarasi - Luceafarul Oradea 3-2
FC Juventus Bucuresti - Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 3-1
Chindia Targoviste - Foresta Suceava (a inceput la ora 12:00)
Poli Timisoara - CS Mioveni (va incepe la ora 15:00)
Clasament:
1 FC Juventus Bucuresti 54 puncte
2 UT Arad 45
3 Sepsi 44
4 FC Brasov 42
5 Satu Mare 41
6 CS Mioveni 48 etc.
