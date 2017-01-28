Español
VIDEO Marseille - Montpellier 5-1/ Gomis a reusit un hat-trick

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 28 ianuarie 2017, 9:12 Sport | Fotbal

Marseille, victorie cu Montpellier
Marseille, victorie cu Montpellier
Foto: Facebook
Olimpique Marseille s-a impus fara drept de apel in fata celor de la Montpellier, scor 5-1, pe teren propriu, in primul meci al etapei cu numarul XXII din Ligue 1. Francezul Bafetimbi Gomis a marcat trei dintre golurile echipei lui Rudi Garcia.

Pentru invingatori au inscris B. Gomis (4', 19', 77'), Rolando (38'), Thauvion (88'-penalty), in timp ce pentru oaspeti a punctat Boudebouz (49').

Marseille a acumulat 33 de puncte si se afla provizoriu pe locul 5 in clasament, in timp ce Montpellier se gaseste pe locul 14, cu 23 de puncte.

Echipele:

OM: Y. Pele - Sakai, Fanni, Rolando, P. Evra (Doria 72) - M. Lopez (Sanson 77), Vainqueur, Anguissa - Thauvin, B. Gomis (B. Sarr 85), Cabella. Antrenor: Rudi Garcia

Montpellier: Pionnier - Mukiele (Camara 82), Hilton, Remy. Roussillon - Sessegnon, Skhiri (B. Passi 81), Lasne - Mounie (Pokorny 82), Boudebouz, Ikone. Antrenor: Frederic Hantz

Clasament:

1. Monaco 48 puncte
2. Nice 46   
3. Paris SG 45   
4. Lyon 37   
5. Marseille 33    (+ 1 joc)
6. Guingamp 31 etc.

Rezumatul partidei Marseille vs Montpellier:


Duminică
Contactează-ne