VIDEO Marseille - Montpellier 5-1/ Gomis a reusit un hat-trick

Pentru invingatori au inscris B. Gomis (4', 19', 77'), Rolando (38'), Thauvion (88'-penalty), in timp ce pentru oaspeti a punctat Boudebouz (49').Marseille a acumulat 33 de puncte si se afla provizoriu pe locul 5 in clasament, in timp ce Montpellier se gaseste pe locul 14, cu 23 de puncte.OM: Y. Pele - Sakai, Fanni, Rolando, P. Evra (Doria 72) - M. Lopez (Sanson 77), Vainqueur, Anguissa - Thauvin, B. Gomis (B. Sarr 85), Cabella. Antrenor: Rudi GarciaMontpellier: Pionnier - Mukiele (Camara 82), Hilton, Remy. Roussillon - Sessegnon, Skhiri (B. Passi 81), Lasne - Mounie (Pokorny 82), Boudebouz, Ikone. Antrenor: Frederic Hantz1. Monaco 48 puncte2. Nice 463. Paris SG 454. Lyon 375. Marseille 33 (+ 1 joc)6. Guingamp 31 etc.