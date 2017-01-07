VIDEO West Ham - Manchester City 0-5/ Cetatenii, in 16-imile Cupei Angliei
Golurile au fost marcate de Yaya Toure '33 din penalti, Nordtveit '41 autogol, David Silva '43, Aguero '50 si Stones '84.
Se vor disputa sambata:
Manchester United - Reading
Ipswich Town - Lincoln
Hull City - Swansea City
Sunderland - Burnley
Queens Park Rangers - Blackburn Rovers
Brighton & Hove - MK Dons
Millwall - Bournemouth
Blackpool - Barnsley
Wigan Athletic - Nottingham Forest
Rotherham - Oxford United
Norwich City - Southampton
Barrow - Rochdale
West Bromwich Albion - Derby County
Everton - Leicester City
Wycombe - Stourbridge
Watford - Burton Albion
Stoke City - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bristol Rovers - Fleetwood Town
Huddersfield - Port Vale
Brentford - Eastleigh
Birmingham City - Newcastle United
Bolton Wanderers - Crystal Palace
Sutton United - AFC Wimbledon
Accrington Stanley - Luton Town
Preston North End - Arsenal Londra
Se vor disputa duminica:
Cardiff City - Fulham FC Liverpool - Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea Londra - Peterborough
Middlesbrough - Sheffield Wednesday
Tottenham Hotspur - Aston Villa
Se va juca luni:
Cambridge - Leeds United.
Rezumatul partidei West Ham - Manchester City:
