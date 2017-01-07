Español
VIDEO West Ham - Manchester City 0-5/ Cetatenii, in 16-imile Cupei Angliei

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 7 ianuarie 2017, 10:00 Sport | Fotbal

City, victorie categorica cu West Ham
City, victorie categorica cu West Ham
Foto: Facebook
Manchester City a castigat de-o maniera categorica meciul din deplasare cu West Ham United, rezultat in urma caruia s-a calificat in 16-imile Cupei Angliei.

Golurile au fost marcate de Yaya Toure '33 din penalti, Nordtveit '41 autogol, David Silva '43, Aguero '50 si Stones '84.

Se vor disputa sambata:

Manchester United - Reading
Ipswich Town - Lincoln
Hull City - Swansea City
Sunderland - Burnley
Queens Park Rangers - Blackburn Rovers
Brighton & Hove - MK Dons
Millwall - Bournemouth
Blackpool - Barnsley
Wigan Athletic - Nottingham Forest
Rotherham - Oxford United
Norwich City - Southampton
Barrow - Rochdale
West Bromwich Albion - Derby County
Everton - Leicester City
Wycombe - Stourbridge
Watford - Burton Albion
Stoke City - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bristol Rovers - Fleetwood Town
Huddersfield - Port Vale
Brentford - Eastleigh
Birmingham City - Newcastle United
Bolton Wanderers - Crystal Palace
Sutton United - AFC Wimbledon
Accrington Stanley - Luton Town
Preston North End - Arsenal Londra

Se vor disputa duminica:

Cardiff City - Fulham FC Liverpool - Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea Londra - Peterborough
Middlesbrough - Sheffield Wednesday
Tottenham Hotspur - Aston Villa

Se va juca luni:

Cambridge - Leeds United.

Rezumatul partidei West Ham - Manchester City:




