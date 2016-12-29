Español
​VIDEO Tottenham, victorie categorica pe terenul lui Southampton: 4-1

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 29 decembrie 2016, 9:18 Sport | Fotbal

Tottenham, victorie importanta in Premier League
Foto: Facebook
​Condusa cu 1-0 inca din minutul 2, Tottenham a avut puterea sa revina si sa se impuna cu 4-1 pe terenul celor de la Southampton, intr-o partida contand pentru etapa cu numarul XVIII din Premier League.

Van Dijk a deschis scorul in minutul 2, insa oaspetii au castigat dupa reusitele lui Ali (19', 87'), Kane (52') si Son (85').
In minutul 58, Kane a irosit o lovitura de la 11 metri.

Disputa a avut loc pe "St. Mary's Stadium", in prezenta a 31.853 de spectatori.

Clasament Premier League:

1 Chelsea 46 puncte
2 Liverpool 40
3 Manchester City 39
4 Arsenal 37
5 Tottenham 36
6 Manchester United 33 etc. 

Rezumatul partidei Southampton - Tottenham:




Citeste mai multe despre   











VIDEO Prima ninsoare in Sahara dupa 38 de ani. Fotografiile realizate langa "Poarta catre Desert"

Marti, pentru prima oara in ultimii 38 de ani, a nins in desertul Sahara. Stau dovada cateva fotografii realizate la marginea orasului algerian Ain Sefra, cunoscut ca "Poarta catre Desert".

