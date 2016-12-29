VIDEO Tottenham, victorie categorica pe terenul lui Southampton: 4-1
Van Dijk a deschis scorul in minutul 2, insa oaspetii au castigat dupa reusitele lui Ali (19', 87'), Kane (52') si Son (85').
In minutul 58, Kane a irosit o lovitura de la 11 metri.
Disputa a avut loc pe "St. Mary's Stadium", in prezenta a 31.853 de spectatori.
Clasament Premier League:
1 Chelsea 46 puncte
2 Liverpool 40
3 Manchester City 39
4 Arsenal 37
5 Tottenham 36
6 Manchester United 33 etc.
Rezumatul partidei Southampton - Tottenham:
