JO 2018: Patinatoarea rusa Olga Graf refuza sa mearga la Pyeongchang, desi CIO i-a permis acest lucru
"Sunt incantata ca am fost recunoscuta ca o sportiva curata, dar sunt trista ca jumatate din echipa nationala de patinaj viteza nu a primit invitatie din partea CIO. Acest luctu inseamna ca toate sperantele mele de a castiga o medalie olimpica sunt distruse deoarece sportul a devenit o moneda de schimb in jocuri politice vicioase", a scris Graf pe Facebook.
Graf facea parte din cei 169 de sportivi rusi care au primit acordul CIO de a participa la JO de la Pyeongchang, in ciuda excluderii Rusiei.
Citeste mai multe despre jo de iarna de la pyeongchang • jo de iarna 2018 • pyeongchang • jo 2018 • olga graf
La Seul, Ben Johnson a fost descalificat si pentru ca i-o luase inainte lui Carl Lewis, "marea vedeta" americana dopata pana in varful ochilor.
Poftim marturia acestei "mari vedete"
"
Carl Lewis has broken his silence on allegations that he was the beneficiary of a drugs cover-up, admitting he had tested positive for banned substances but claiming he was just one of "hundreds" of American athletes who were allowed to escape bans.
"There were hundreds of people getting off," he said. "Everyone was treated the same."
Lewis has now acknowledged that he failed three tests during the 1988 US Olympic trials, which under international rules at the time should have prevented him from competing in the Seoul games two months later.
The admission is a further embarrassment for the United States Olympic Committee, which had initially denied claims that 114 positive tests between 1988 and 2000 were covered up. It will add weight to calls by leading anti-doping officials and top athletes for an independent inquiry into the US's record on drug issues."
Link: https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2003/apr/24/athletics.duncanmackay
Olimpiadele, de foarte mult timp, au incetat sa fie ceea ce trebuiau sa fie: o intrecere cinstita intre sportivi si a devenit o lupta intre sisteme politice ("razboiul rece") si mai nou intre Occident vs Rusia vs China.
si altii folosesc sportul ca o metoda de promovare a ideologiei lor, dar investesc bani in antrenamente si organizarea echipelor nationale, nu simt nevoia sa-si dopeze sportivii sistemic, cu implicarea armatei, pentru a obtine rezultate, asa cum a facut-o Rusia.
Te-ai informat cati sportivi romani au depistati pozitiv la ultimele controale anto doping?
"Scandal de dopaj in sportul romanesc: Tot lotul Romaniei de kaiac canoe, depistat pozitiv cu meldonium"
Link: http://sport.hotnews.ro/stiri-alte_sporturi-21033037-scandal-dopaj-sportul-romanesc-tot-lotul-romaniei-kaiac-canoe-depistat-pozitiv-meldonium.htm
"Sportiva din Romania, suspendata patru ani dupa ce a fost prinsa dopata"
Link: http://www.ziare.com/sporturi/stiri-din-sport/sportiva-din-romania-suspendata-patru-ani-dupa-ce-a-fost-prinsa-dopata-1447531