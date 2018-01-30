Español
JO 2018: Patinatoarea rusa Olga Graf refuza sa mearga la Pyeongchang, desi CIO i-a permis acest lucru

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 30 ianuarie 2018, 14:24

Sportiva Olga Graf, dubla medaliata cu bronz la patinaj viteza la 3.000 de metri si in proba pe echipe la Soci, a refuzat sa mearga la Jocurile Olimpice de la Pyeongchang, desi figura pe lista atletilor "curati", care au primit permisiunea Comitetului International Olimpic (CIO) de a participa la competitia din Coreea de Sud, informeaza News.ro.

"Sunt incantata ca am fost recunoscuta ca o sportiva curata, dar sunt trista ca jumatate din echipa nationala de patinaj viteza nu a primit invitatie din partea CIO. Acest luctu inseamna ca toate sperantele mele de a castiga o medalie olimpica sunt distruse deoarece sportul a devenit o moneda de schimb in jocuri politice vicioase", a scris Graf pe Facebook.

Graf facea parte din cei 169 de sportivi rusi care au primit acordul CIO de a participa la JO de la Pyeongchang, in ciuda excluderii Rusiei.


    amnestie? (Marţi, 30 ianuarie 2018, 14:27)

    Adrian_. [utilizator]

    bine ca la CIO nu a ajuns un Tuderel ca al nostru, ca se baga rapid o amnestie si acolo.
      ba a fost amnistie tacita pentru decenii (Marţi, 30 ianuarie 2018, 14:52)

      mmmircea [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui Adrian_.

      decenii in care sportivii din fosta URSS s-au dopat sistematic si cu toate astea n-au fost prinsi la controale.
        Ai uitat cine da banu' si anume americanii (Marţi, 30 ianuarie 2018, 22:52)

        quietguy58 [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui mmmircea

        Ai uitat sa precizezi si "sportivii" americani care se dopau si se dopeaza de cea mai mare frumusete.

        La Seul, Ben Johnson a fost descalificat si pentru ca i-o luase inainte lui Carl Lewis, "marea vedeta" americana dopata pana in varful ochilor.

        Poftim marturia acestei "mari vedete"

        "
        Carl Lewis has broken his silence on allegations that he was the beneficiary of a drugs cover-up, admitting he had tested positive for banned substances but claiming he was just one of "hundreds" of American athletes who were allowed to escape bans.

        "There were hundreds of people getting off," he said. "Everyone was treated the same."

        Lewis has now acknowledged that he failed three tests during the 1988 US Olympic trials, which under international rules at the time should have prevented him from competing in the Seoul games two months later.

        The admission is a further embarrassment for the United States Olympic Committee, which had initially denied claims that 114 positive tests between 1988 and 2000 were covered up. It will add weight to calls by leading anti-doping officials and top athletes for an independent inquiry into the US's record on drug issues."
        Link: https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2003/apr/24/athletics.duncanmackay

        Olimpiadele, de foarte mult timp, au incetat sa fie ceea ce trebuiau sa fie: o intrecere cinstita intre sportivi si a devenit o lupta intre sisteme politice ("razboiul rece") si mai nou intre Occident vs Rusia vs China.
    obrazul gros... (Marţi, 30 ianuarie 2018, 14:57)

    g01an [utilizator]

    intrebarea pentru tovarasa: cand nu a fost folosit sportul in Rusia ca moneda de schimb politica?

    si altii folosesc sportul ca o metoda de promovare a ideologiei lor, dar investesc bani in antrenamente si organizarea echipelor nationale, nu simt nevoia sa-si dopeze sportivii sistemic, cu implicarea armatei, pentru a obtine rezultate, asa cum a facut-o Rusia.
      Inainte de a-i critica pe altii (Marţi, 30 ianuarie 2018, 22:57)

      quietguy58 [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui g01an

      Inainte de a face observatie altora uita-te la tine in curte.

      Te-ai informat cati sportivi romani au depistati pozitiv la ultimele controale anto doping?

      "Scandal de dopaj in sportul romanesc: Tot lotul Romaniei de kaiac canoe, depistat pozitiv cu meldonium"
      Link: http://sport.hotnews.ro/stiri-alte_sporturi-21033037-scandal-dopaj-sportul-romanesc-tot-lotul-romaniei-kaiac-canoe-depistat-pozitiv-meldonium.htm

      "Sportiva din Romania, suspendata patru ani dupa ce a fost prinsa dopata"
      Link: http://www.ziare.com/sporturi/stiri-din-sport/sportiva-din-romania-suspendata-patru-ani-dupa-ce-a-fost-prinsa-dopata-1447531
    Solidarizarea cu hotii.... (Marţi, 30 ianuarie 2018, 15:13)

    gigiN [utilizator]

    ....inseamna lipsa de fair-play !!!
    dopaj da sa stim si noi (Marţi, 30 ianuarie 2018, 16:11)

    calutu1958 [utilizator]

    nu exista sportivi nedopati ci doar teste antidoping care sunt in urma descoperirilor in materie de dopaj. Din cand in cand se mai da cate un *exemplu*, altii se retrag fara o explicatie plauzibila, etc. De fapt cu rusii se platesc niste polite. Americanii au si ei dopatii lor in toate sporturile, de la tenis pana laatletism, etc
      Cat se poate de adevarat (Marţi, 30 ianuarie 2018, 23:10)

      quietguy58 [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui calutu1958

      Cat se poate de adevarat


