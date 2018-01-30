JO 2018: Patinatoarea rusa Olga Graf refuza sa mearga la Pyeongchang, desi CIO i-a permis acest lucru

"Sunt incantata ca am fost recunoscuta ca o sportiva curata, dar sunt trista ca jumatate din echipa nationala de patinaj viteza nu a primit invitatie din partea CIO. Acest luctu inseamna ca toate sperantele mele de a castiga o medalie olimpica sunt distruse deoarece sportul a devenit o moneda de schimb in jocuri politice vicioase", a scris Graf pe Facebook.Graf facea parte din cei 169 de sportivi rusi care au primit acordul CIO de a participa la JO de la Pyeongchang, in ciuda excluderii Rusiei.